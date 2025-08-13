INDIA Bloc’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ to begin on Aug 17 in Bihar

Patna, Aug 13 (IANS) The leaders of the INDIA Bloc, led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will launch the Vote Adhikar Yatra from August 17 in Sasaram city of Bihar’s Rohtas district.

The Congress party has released the schedule of the Yatra, with preparations currently in full swing in the city.

Congress National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal said the campaign is part of the fight to “protect democracy” and will be taken to the streets.

“Starting August 17th, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA Bloc parties will embark on a massive Vote Adhikar Yatra across Bihar — against the dangerous SIR exercise, and to make the battle against Vote Chori a mass movement,” Venugopal posted on X.

He added, “In this context, I met the INDIA Bloc leaders in Sasaram today to assess our preparation, mobilisation, and ensure smooth coordination for the Yatra.”

The campaign aims to raise public awareness over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

The Yatra will cover 23 districts of Bihar. LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and leaders from all six constituent parties of the alliance in Bihar are set to participate.

Organisers said the march will continue even if some leaders step away for other engagements.

The purpose of the campaign is to inform the public how the Election Commission is manipulating the voter list.

The decision to launch the Yatra was finalised during an August 7 meeting at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi, where Tejashwi Yadav invited all partners to join the state-wide campaign.

The Yatra will start from Rohtas on August 17, will reach Aurangabad on August 18, Gayaji and Nawada on August 19, and on August 20 will be a break.

The INDIA Bloc Yatra will resume from Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura on August 21, reach Munger and Bhagalpur on August 22, then Katihar on August 23, and Purnea and Araria on August 24.

The INDIA Block leaders will take a break on August 25 and resume their journey on August 26 from Supaul. They will reach Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur on August 27, Sitamarhi and Motihari on August 28, Betiah, Gopalganj and Siwan on August 29, Chhapra and Ara on August 30.

August 31 will be a break, and it will culminate at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan with a massive rally on September 1.

