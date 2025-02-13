Increase abnormal: Siddaramaiah appeals Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to reduce fares

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Under fire over fare hike in Namma Bengaluru Metro, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday to reduce fare hike.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has been facing criticism from all corners, including the public over the steep ticket price hike.

Following the price hike, the Namma Metro ridership was reduced by about 80,000 in the city.

CM Siddaramaiah stated, "The way Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections."

He further stated, "I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded."

Last Saturday, the BMRCL announced a revision of Metro ticket prices.

The official statement by the BMRCL stated that the new ticket prices are fixed at Rs 10 for 0 to 2 km distance; Rs 20 for 2 to 4 km; Rs 30 for 4 to 6 km; Rs 40 for 6 to 8 km; Rs 50 for 8 to 10 km; Rs 60 for 10 to 15 km; Rs 70 for 15 to 20 km; Rs 80 for 20 to 25 km; and Rs 90 for 25 to 30 km. For over 30 km, the ticket price will remain Rs 90.

Demanding immediate rollback of the Metro fare hike, a BJP delegation met with the Metro MD M. Maheshwar Rao on Monday, describing it as the steepest Metro fare hike in the country.

Bengaluru MLA Ravi Subramanya criticised the state government for burdening the public with multiple price hikes and increasing Metro fares by 46 per cent. He also insisted that essential facilities should be provided at Metro stations.

"The Metro is meant for the public. Prioritising profits is not the right approach. The project was implemented to ease Bengaluru's traffic congestion, and even the central government has provided financial aid for it. The fare increase is unfair," he stated.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah slammed the opposition BJP, charging that the party was misleading the public by spreading distorted information.

"Since 2017, Metro fares have not been revised. Recognising this, BMRCL had written to the central government requesting fare revisions. If the state government had full authority over Metro fares, why would BMRCL write to the Central government instead of addressing the state government directly?" CM Siddaramaiah had stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.