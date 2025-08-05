Ikka on ‘Maybe’: Armaan Malik’s voice is just incredible, it elevates the whole song

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik and hip-hop powerhouse Ikka have officially released their vibrant new song christened "Maybe,” which encapsulates the excitement of new love.

Ikka said: "This track is different from some of my previous work, and that’s what made it so exciting. 'Maybe' allowed us to explore a more playful and romantic side, and Armaan’s voice is just incredible – it elevates the whole song.”

With “Maybe”, Ikka said the duo “aimed for a track that feels good, makes you smile, and reminds you of those butterflies you get when you’re falling for someone. I’m really proud of what we’ve created together."

Armaan shared his enthusiasm for the new release and said that ‘Maybe’ carries an edgy, intoxicating energy “that you feel from the very first note and it’s a vibe I really haven’t tapped into before.”

He added: “It’s moody, bold, and still super melodic. This also marks my first collaboration with Ikka, and honestly, it was seamless. We didn’t have to force anything, the vibe was just there, and that reflects in the track.

"Maybe" is another offering from Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Boombox, a dynamic musical platform.

Talking about Ikka, who was a childhood friend of fellow rappers, Raftaar and Lil Golu, eventually got an opportunity to work with Yo Yo Honey Singh as a part of the Mafia Mundeer group.

After the group's split-up, he started working as a solo artist and primarily a lyricist. In 2016, Ikka alongside Dr Zeus, Neetu Singh dropped Half Window Down which was a hit. Initially, the track was written for Diljit Dosanjh however, due to delays and tight schedule, Zeus convinced Ikka to sing it himself to which he agreed.

This, alongwith notable songs in Bollywood, eventually led him to release debut solo studio album, I, in 2020, under Mass Appeal India. He debuted in Bollywood with the song In Da Club for the 2014 film Tamanchey. Ikka was also seen as a judge on the hip hop reality TV show, MTV Hustle, alongside Raftaar in 2024.

Meanwhile, Armaan started singing at the age of 4. He made his debut as a child singer in Bollywood in 2007 with "Bum Bum Bole" in Taare Zameen Par. His most popular tracks include "Bol Do Na Zara" from Azhar, "Main Hoon Hero Tera" from Hero, "Besabriyaan" from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and "Jab Tak" from the same film to name a few.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.