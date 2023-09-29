'IGT 10': Kumar Sanu performs his iconic songs 'Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain', 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan'

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Legendary singer Kumar Sanu, who is set to grace the stage of 'India’s Got Talent' season 10, expresses his admiration for the vibrant singing group 'Raaga Fusion' on their performance of his song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan'. He also performes the chartbuster track during the episode.

The song is from the 1999 romantic musical film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai. It is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu.

'India’s Got Talent' is gearing up for yet another exciting weekend with the Top 11 contestants in the ‘Party Special’ episode. Bringing in the fun and glam quotient to this ‘party of talent’ will be the singing diva, ‘Neha Kakkar’, and the esteemed judges panel of 'Indian Idol 14', Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani.

Amidst all the exceptional acts, the vibrant singing group ‘Raaga Fusion’ evokes beautiful emotions with their spellbinding rendition of ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’. They not only impress the judges - Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah but will leave the special guests awestruck with their magical voice.

Upon witnessing Raaga Fusion’s melodious interpretation of 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan', Kumar Sanu expresses: "What an extraordinary performance. Raaga Fusion, hats off to you for infusing such uniqueness into this classic. Your fusion of classical music with the song was nothing short of fantastic."

"It’s remarkable how Jayant skillfully incorporated a diverse range of musical instruments into a single performance. Each one of you were fantastic today. Your creativity and synchronisation have elicited a feeling that is hard to describe in words. I never imagined this song could be presented in such an innovative manner. Your singing and musicality were absolutely top-notch," adds Kumar Sanu.

In an unforgettable moment, Kumar Sanu joins the band on stage to perform on his iconic songs like 'Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain' and 'Aakhon Ki Gustakhiya', while also shaking a leg with Amritanshu’s mother, making for a memorable moment.

'India’s Got Talent' airs on Sony.

