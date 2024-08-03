If CM Siddaramaiah refuses to step down, Guv will be forced to initiate action: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member, BS Yediyurappa stated on Saturday that if Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refuses to step down, the Governor would be forced to initiate action against him

The BJP is demanding the CM’s resignation in connection with allegations of his involvement in the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Speaking to reporters at the venue of the inaugural ceremony of the Mysuru Chalo padyatra by the BJP and JD(S), Yediyurappa stated, “This is a final opportunity for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. If he takes moral responsibility and resigns he will preserve his respect and the party's honour. If not, Governor Thaawar Chand Ghelot will have to initiate action against him.”

“He should not let this happen. It will be good if he voluntarily submits his resignation. I will suggest that he resigns from his post,” he maintained.

Talking about the Bengaluru to Mysuru foot march Yediyurappa said that in every Assembly constituency, 8,000 to 10,000 party workers will join the padyatra.

Yediyurappa’s statements assumed importance in the backdrop of the Governor issuing a show cause notice to the CM asking him why consent for prosecution against him should not be given as the charges are prima facie in nature and a complaint has already been lodged with the Karnataka Lokayukta.

The seven days’ time limit given to CM Siddaramaiah to reply to the notice is over.

