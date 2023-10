ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for Men’s Cricket World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) named former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the ‘Global Ambassador’ for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Master Blaster, who has an enviable record of featuring in six 50-over World Cups in his decorated career, will walk out with the Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy before the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, declaring the tournament open.

"From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 was the proudest moment of my cricketing journey,” said Sachin Tendulkar.

“With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament.

“Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level,” he added.

The biggest Cricket World Cup ever will also witness an eclectic cast of ICC ambassadors – West Indies legend Vivian Richards, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Australia’s Aaron Finch, Sri Lanka spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor, India’s Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj and Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Marketing & Communications, said: “It’s a real honour to have Sachin as our Global Ambassador as we celebrate the one-day game and get set for what we know is going to be the biggest Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. He is joined by nine fellow legends of the game who will bring the fans closer to the action and we can’t wait for it all to begin.”

The cricketing legends will lend their support and elevate the spectator experience by placing fans at the center of the action, bringing them closer to the game than ever before through meet and greets whilst sharing expert analysis that will be made available via the ICC Online Media Zone.

They will also be seen in attendance for selected matches across the country, further adding to the excitement of the highly anticipated World Cup.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.