ICC names 10 umpires, three match referees to officiate Women's ODI WC qualifiers in Pakistan

Dubai, April 3 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that a panel of 10 umpires and three match referees will be officiating in the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers, happening from April 9 to 19 in Lahore, Pakistan.

Ali Naqvi, Shandre Fritz and Trudy Anderson will be working as as match referees, while the umpiring panel comprises of Faisal Khan Afridi, Saleema Imtiaz, Sarah Dambanevana, Masudur Rahman Mukul, Shatira Jakir Jesy, Donovan Koch, Babs Gcuma, Candace la Borde, Dedunu de Silva and Shaun Haig.

Saleema, the mother of Pakistan women’s all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz, last year made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman to join an ICC panel of umpires after being successfully nominated to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires. "This isn't just a win for me, it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan. I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport," she said.

Sarah had become the first female Zimbabwean umpire to stand in a Cricket World Cup final during the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, as well as becoming the first female umpire to officiate in a Zimbabwean domestic men’s fixture.

Meanwhile, Masudur has been a regular feature at ICC events in recent years, including the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cups of 2020 and 2024, while Shathira – who featured in two women’s ODIs for Bangladesh during her playing career – is looking forward to her maiden appearance as an umpire in the tournament.

Koch, on the other hand, was persuaded to pursue a career in umpiring by Richard Kettleborough during a stint as an overseas professional in Sheffield, England.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our appointed match officials, overseeing this important tournament which is the last step for teams on the path to the World Cup. Our officials are experienced and well prepared, and we look forward to seeing them participate in this event," Sean Easey, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees said in a statement on Thursday.

The sixth edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup qualifying tournament will see teams from four full members – Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies compete with associate nations Scotland and Thailand in the 15-match tournament.

The top two teams will qualify for the main event to be held later this year in India.

