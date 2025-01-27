ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ticket sales to start on Tuesday

Dubai, Jan 27 (IANS) The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets are set to go live on Tuesday, starting at 1:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (GST) and 2:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST)

This eight-team event will take place from February 19 to March 9, featuring matches across four iconic venues: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament holds special significance as Pakistan gears up to host a global ICC event for the first time since 1996.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the ten matches being held in Pakistan, including the second semi-final. Tickets will be available online through the official platform and at over 100 outlets across Pakistan. Details about ticket sales for UAE matches, including India’s games, will be released soon.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya expressed his excitement:

“We are thrilled to announce the official ticket on-sale for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996.”

General stand tickets for the tournament will start at just 1,000 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), while premium seating options are available from 1,500 PKR. The ICC has prioritized inclusivity, ensuring fans from all backgrounds can be part of the action.

“The affordable ticket pricing ensures that fans from all walks of life can be part of this historic spectacle, making it a celebration for all generations of cricket lovers,” said tournament director Sumair Ahmad Syed.

Tickets for the grand finale, scheduled for March 9 in Dubai, will go on sale following the conclusion of the first semi-final.

The Champions Trophy will open on February 19 with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi. Featuring the world’s top eight ODI teams, the tournament will have a group-stage format, followed by semi-finals and the final.

India, due to geopolitical considerations, will play its matches in Dubai, making the United Arab Emirates a co-host for the event.

Hosting a global ICC event after nearly three decades is a landmark achievement for Pakistan. The nation has worked diligently to regain its position as a premier cricket destination, hosting successful bilateral series and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in recent years.

“This is not just a tournament; it’s a celebration of cricket and a testament to Pakistan’s passion for the game,” noted tournament director Sumair Ahmad Syed.

Champions Trophy group stage

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan

