IAS officer Pradeep Dahiya takes charge as Gurugram's Municipal Commissioner

Gurugram, May 7 (IANS) Senior IAS officer Pradeep Dahiya took charge as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday.

Dahiya was earlier posted as Deputy Commissioner in Jhajjar district. Earlier, he also served as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and RTA Secretary in Gurugram.

Dahiya chaired the first meeting with the officials of the MCG and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in his office on Wednesday. During the meeting, he said that improving the cleanliness system in Gurugram, effective monitoring of door-to-door garbage collection, and early resolution of legacy waste, including making adequate arrangements for drainage during monsoon, are his priorities.

"Solving public problems should be the first priority of the corporation, and for this, all the officers should work in coordination," Dahiya said. During the meeting, he also gave instructions to make door-to-door garbage collection more effective in the city, speed up the process of disposal of legacy waste (old garbage), and further improve the cleaning system.

Dahiya told the officials that before the monsoon, cleaning of drains, identification of waterlogged areas, and necessary measures should be completed in time. Along with this, all the officers should remain active at the field level and monitor the work. In the meeting, GMDA officials informed the municipal commissioner about the master drainage and the main places of waterlogging and told about the measures being taken there.

The officials said that there are mainly three master drains in Gurugram, which are called Leg-1, 2, and 3. These three further join the Najafgarh drain. The officials informed the municipal commissioner that check dams and creeks have been built to stop and harvest water in the Aravali. Regarding Narsinghpur point, he was told that during the rainy season, water is pumped into the Badshahpur drain.

The municipal commissioner told the officials to work to their full potential and ensure proper arrangements for drainage so that there is no problem during the monsoon. He also told the municipal officials to complete the cleaning of drainage and sewerage in their respective areas before the monsoon and keep adequate manpower and machinery ready.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.