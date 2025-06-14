IANS Exclusive! Gentleman 2 hero Chethan Cheenu's film with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum writer Sajeev is a courtroom drama!

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) Actor Chethan Cheenu, who plays the lead in well known producer K T Kunjumon's eagerly awaited 'Gentleman 2', says that the shooting for his bilingual film with Sajeev Pazhoor, the writer of the critically acclaimed 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum', has now been completed and that the film will be a gripping courtroom drama.

Talking to IANS, Chethan Cheenu said, "It is true. The writer of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Sajeev Pazhoor, is making his directorial debut with this bilingual film that is yet to be titled. The film is to be released in Tamil and Malayalam. It is a gripping court room drama that will feature actress Nimisha Sajayan in the lead. Karunas plays the male lead. I play a pivotal character around which the entire story of the film revolves."

Stating that shooting for the film had been almost completed, Chethan Cheenu added, "The film is inspired by real life incidents. We have completed shooting and the makers are planning to release the film sometime in September or October this year."

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as Production Number 1, is being produced by Githesh under the Kalamaya Films India banner.

Music director Sam C S, who is acknowledged as one of the best when it comes to scoring background music, is the music director for this film.

Cinematography for the film is by Albie Antony and editing is by well known editor Sujeet Sarang.

Ask him for an update on 'Gentleman 2' and Chethan Cheenu, who is also part of a number of other films in Telugu and Tamil, says that a major portion of the film has been completed and that they are currently on a schedule break and that work will resume soon.

