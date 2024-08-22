'I’m not retiring yet': Bhupinder Singh Hooda reveals CM ambition (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday unequivocally expressed his desire to be considered for the Chief Minister's position if the party wins the state Assembly elections in October.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Hooda expressed his strong desire to be a leading candidate for the role.

His statement is notable given the ongoing speculation about various prominent figures within the party vying for the chief ministerial post should Congress secure victory.

Asked if his son, Deepender Singh Hooda, might be given leadership of Haryana after the Assembly elections, Bhupinder Singh Hooda quickly responded, "Why? Am I retiring? I’m not retired yet." He quickly added, “Whatever the party decides will happen.”

"I am not retired yet, which is why I am actively participating in the elections," he argued.

When asked about whether Kumari Selja or Hooda would be the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, the veteran Congress leader explained: "The Congress party has a set process for selecting the Chief Minister. After the election, the elected MLAs meet, and observers gather their preferences. A report is then submitted to the high command, which makes the final decision. We will accept whatever decision the high command makes."

Asked again if Selja could be the Chief Ministerial candidate, Hooda replied: "Everyone has their own aspirations. Anyone could potentially hold that position. The MLAs will make their choice, and then the high command will make the final decision."

In response to another question, Hooda criticised the state of affairs in Haryana over the past decade. "Nothing positive has happened. What we’ve seen is rising unemployment, a lack of law and order, an unsafe environment, rising prices, and neglect of farmers and sportspersons. There are two lakh vacancies, but no efforts have been made to fill them," he said.

"Haryana also has a poor record in per capita income," he added.

Hooda also slammed what he called the lack of justice for Haryana's sportspersons, recalling wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s protest at Jantar Mantar and noting that she has not received justice. The former Chief Minister also mentioned that the Congress party is preparing diligently for the upcoming elections and will finalise its first list of candidates by September 1.

