I just keep them hungry: Dwanye Bravo on debut season as TKR head coach

Port of Spain, Sep 6 (IANS) After an illustrious career as one of the Caribbean Premier League’s greatest players, Dwayne Bravo has now stepped into the dugout as head coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). The former player turned coach insists that the formula remains simple - create the right environment, keep world-class players motivated, and let them express themselves.

“For me, it’s not so much about coaching these guys, they are so talented and so experienced,” Bravo said. “More than coaching, I make sure the environment is solid and healthy, give them the platform to go out and express themselves, and be honest when things go wrong. There’s a reason why I decided to pick an experienced team with the likes of Colin Munro, Alex Hales and Mohammed Amir… these are world-class players. So, I just continue to encourage them and keep them hungry,” he added.

Bravo’s transition from player to coach has been eased by the fact that he shares the dressing room - and a cricketing brainwave - with some of his closest allies. “I have played most of my cricket with these guys. We have a very similar way of thinking and how we analyse the game. We always bounce ideas off each other and then allow Nicholas Pooran to be the leader and make his own decisions. He’s doing a fantastic job and there’s a reason why we handed over the leadership to him. It’s from myself to (Kieron) Pollard, Pollard to Nicky P, and the baton continues.”

Even if he is no longer on the field dazzling with bat and ball, Bravo admits there are still moments when he is itching to return as a player, especially in front of the roaring Trinidad crowd. “I miss playing, but obviously the fans mean the world to us. When people come here for the first time, they see how passionate we are about the sport. This is just as big as any cricket game in India, and it’s good that people get to experience our culture, our people, and our passion.”

Bravo’s mission for the team is clear: keep the Knight Riders hungry, keep the crowd happy and keep the wins coming.

