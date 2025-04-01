‘I have already told Bruno, he is not going anywhere’: Amorim on Real Madrid links

Manchester, April 1 (IANS) Ruben Amorim has shot down speculation linking Bruno Fernandes with a move to Real Madrid and revealed the Portuguese head coach has already told the midfielder he is not going anywhere.

Reports came flooding in recently suggesting Real Madrid were admirers of the in-form skipper, who will lead United to face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (IST).

After Fernandes admitted he previously had offers to move on, only to commit his future to the Red Devils by signing a new long-term contract. Ruben was happy to refute any suggestion that Bruno could leave, explaining how he is a fan of the club and has no desire to leave.

"No, it's not going to happen,” said Amorim in a press conference.

When asked if United can satisfy the Portugal international's thirst for more silverware, his fellow countryman replied, “That is the challenge. I want Bruno here because like I said, maybe in the lowest moments of our season, we want to win the Premier League again.

"So we want the best players to continue with us. He's 29 [30], I think, but he's still so young because he plays 50, 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30 [of them], at least. So he's the type of player that we want here, he's not going anywhere."

When pressed if he knew Bruno's stance on the matter by having conversations with the captain, Ruben reiterated that the player is dedicated to achieving more success with the club, after lifting the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup in the past two seasons.

“We are in control of the situation and I feel that he's really happy here, especially because he understands what we want to do. And then I think he's one more supporter of Manchester United and he really feels it. Sometimes the frustration that you see, everybody sees and says that maybe it's not a good thing in a captain. It's a sign that he wants this so bad. So this is the kind of player that we want, and he's not going anywhere because I already told him [so],” he added.

