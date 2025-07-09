I did not want Uppu Kappurambu's shooting to end, says Keerthy Suresh

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) Explaining how much she enjoyed working on director Ani I V Sasi's recently released Telugu film 'Uppu Kappurambu', National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has said that she was actually a bit upset when shooting for the Telugu film came to an end.

The gifted actress, who seems to have had a great time shooting for the film, says the breezy tone of the film made the experience even more special for her. Despite the production wrapping in just 28 days, Keerthy wished it had lasted longer.

Says the actress, “Shooting for this film was just like being at home — completely relaxed. When the shoot wrapped up, I was actually a bit upset; I did not want it to end. That’s the magic of comedy, especially when you are working in a space where you can improvise, give lots of inputs, have meaningful discussions and conversations. Then it stops feeling like ‘work’ and starts coming straight from the heart. That’s what makes you feel light and happy.”

No wonder then that Uppu Kappurambu, Prime Video’s Telugu original film, has been earning accolades from critics and viewers alike. The actress' work in the film in particular has come in for glowing praise from critics.

Starring alongside Suhas, Keerthy takes on the role of a reluctant village chief navigating an unusual crisis — a bizarre shortage of burial space. A clever social satire, wrapped in delectable humour and rooted storytelling, this refreshing coming-of-age tale has been praised for its unique premise, its charmingly eccentric tone, and heartfelt performances from a seasoned cast.

Reflecting on what intrigued her about the film, Keerthy Suresh shared, “What drew me to Uppu Kappurambu was its unique blend of satire and heart." She also opened up about the emotional and professional shift the film brought her, “The genre of the film gets on to you at some point, and you have to stay conscious about it. I had finished shooting for a very intense film before starting Uppu Kappurambu. So, working on this film felt like a much-needed breather.”

Sharing insights about her character, she added, “Apoorva is a refreshingly different character. She’s idealistic, determined, and a little out of her depth. It was an absolute joy to bring her character to life, especially in a world so rooted in our rural culture. The film uses humour and local flavour to spotlight something serious, and that’s what makes it hit home.”

Uppu Kappurambu is set in a fictional South Indian village where the dead are outnumbered by bureaucracy, and the burial plots are in short supply. Produced by Radhika Lavu, under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, the much-loved Telugu satirical-comedy boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Keerthy Suresh, who is joined by Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari in key roles. The film is now being streamed exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.