I am sure Delhiites will stand with good as this is no ordinary election: CM Atishi

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) As the counting of votes began in the national Capital for a keenly-watched and bitterly fought Assembly election, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday expressed confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party’ (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal would become the Chief Minister for the fourth time with a huge majority.

"This was not an ordinary election, but a fight between the good and evil, and work and hooliganism. I am confident that the people of Kalkaji, and of Delhi, will stand with the good, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," Chief Minister Atishi told reporters.

Recalling the party’s beginnings, CM Atishi, who is the AAP candidate from the Kalkaji constituency said that when the party, which was born out of an anti-corruption movement made a foray into politics it neither had money nor the manpower.

"When the AAP began its journey, we had nothing. No one believed the AAP could be successful in politics. We neither had money-power, nor manpower. Neither do we indulge in politics of religion, nor vote bank politics. But we reached thus far due to the love of the people and God's blessings," she added.

CM Atishi is contesting against the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lama in Kalkaji.

Asked about the margin of seats that she is expecting this time around, CM Atishi calmly asked reporters to wait till evening.

On the other hand, a confident Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj declared early in the day that the AAP would get at least 40-45 seats and form the government once again.

"We are getting information from different areas that AAP will get a comfortable majority and form the government. The AAP will get a minimum of 40-45 seats," he said

Delhi voted on February 5 to elect its next government as the BJP, AAP, and Congress fought a tight triangular contest for power in the national Capital.

Exit polls have projected a comeback for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years, with the party predicted to hit the majority mark of 36 comfortably and bag 10-15 more seats than that, ousting the incumbent Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. The Congress, however, is projected to bag 0-3 seats at maximum.

