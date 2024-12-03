Hyundai Motor Group joins IITs to boost EV research in India

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday announced key partnerships with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to establish a collaborative research system in the fields of batteries and electrification, as its doubles down on the EV ecosystem in the country.

The three institutes include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. The Hyundai Center of Excellence (CoE), which will be set up within IIT Delhi, will operate through sponsorships from Hyundai Motor Group.

The primary objective of the Hyundai CoE is to take the lead in driving advancements in batteries and electrification, specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of the Indian market, the automaker said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest around $7 million over five years, from 2025 to 2029, to jointly conduct battery and electrification-related research with the four IIT universities.

The collaboration will expand into areas like software and hydrogen fuel cells, said the automaker.

“We are delighted to join forces with IITs, a group of leading engineering universities renowned for its exceptional education and research,” said Naksup Sung, Head of Hyundai Motor Group Research and Development (R&D) Planning and Coordination Center.

“We believe that Hyundai CoE will cultivate a strong network of talented individuals from India's academic landscape, driving innovation and future growth,” Sung added.

The Group plans to contribute to the establishment of an EV ecosystem in India. This will be done in conjunction with various policies for expanding EV distribution, implemented by the Indian government.

The collaboration will involve the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), the only EV-related research institute in India, located within IIT Delhi.

The Hyundai CoE will not only conduct joint research on academic-industrial cooperation tasks but also facilitate technical and human exchanges between battery and electrification experts from Korea and India.

These partnerships align with the Group's efforts to expand its presence in India, following the successful $3 billion IPO of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL).

