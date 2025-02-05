Hyderabad's Anurag University partners with Arizona State University to make world-class education affordable for Indian students

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) Hyderabad's Anurag University (AU) has partnered with Arizona State University (ASU), the largest public university in the US, to make global education more accessible and affordable for Indian students.

This collaboration opens doors for AU students to pursue dual-degree programmes, engage in research partnerships, and gain global industry internships - equipping them for international careers. By bridging academic excellence from both institutions, the partnership aims to lower the cost of world-class education.

India stands as ASU’s largest source of international students, with over 6,600 Indian students enrolling annually. In total, ASU welcomes more than 181,000 students each year, including over 16,000 from across the world.

As part of the partnership, AU also joins the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a global network of leading universities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This gives AU students and faculty access to cutting-edge research, international collaborations, and real-world industry projects, strengthening their global competitiveness.

"This partnership isn’t just about education - it’s about transforming lives," said Dr Michael M. Crow, President of ASU. "By integrating ASU’s globally recognised curriculum with AU’s strong regional presence, we are creating a bridge for Indian students to access world-class opportunities without having to cross oceans."

"We are committed to giving our students an edge in an increasingly interconnected world," said Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman, Anurag University. "With ASU’s expertise, we will not only elevate academic standards but also nurture the next generation of global professionals right here in Hyderabad."

Anurag University, located on a 100-acre campus in Hyderabad, was founded in 1990 and earned its university status in 2020. The university is home to over 15,000 students, including 4,500 new enrollments each year.

Arizona State University has been ranked number one in innovation in the US for nine consecutive years. It also ranks among the world’s top universities for sustainability and research, with nearly $1 billion in annual research funding.

