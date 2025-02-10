Sid Sriram Hyderabad Concert on February 15: Tickets, Time, Venue and Key Details

South Indian singing sensation Sid Sriram, who has been making waves in all the movie industries with his unique voice, is all set to rock Hyderabad in a few days. Sid and his team will perform at Boulder Hills in the Gachibowli area of the city on the 15th of this month.

The concert comes after the singer and his team had performed on an electrifying night in Vijayawada. Needless to say, the tickets are selling like hotcakes for Sid Sriram’s Hyderabad concert and if you are someone who wishes to grab the chance to watch the singer live and don’t know where to buy tickets, don’t worry we have got you covered.

Sid Sriram Concert Tickets: How to Get?

The early-bird bookings are nearly sold out for the concert as both Insider (by Paytm) and District (by Zomato) opened the tickets early this month. However, there are still tickets available under the Gold section, where each ticket ranges from Rs 1,299 to Rs.3,499

The tickets available in the above price range are mostly for fans to stand and enjoy the concert that might go for 4-5 hours. Certain ticket categories on the Insider app also have a “Buy 1 Get 1” standing option in the fan pit zone. The ticket price for this category lies between Rs.2,499 and Rs. 3,299.

Die-hard fans of Sid Sriram can grab a couple of tickets under Rs.3,500 and enjoy a musical night filled with his melodious chants.

Once the tickets are booked, an e-ticket will be sent to fans and a wristband will be given at the venue. Fans are requested to check Insider and District apps for any change in venue and other details. Once purchased, the tickets cannot be refunded.

