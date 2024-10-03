Rain Alert: Hyderabad Witnesses Unexpected Downpour

This afternoon, various parts of Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains suddenly amidst a sunny day. Mushirabad, Chikkadpally, Secunderabad, Tank Bund, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, ECIL, Nacharam, LB Nagar, Tarnaka, Uppal, Bouduppal, Nagole, and Mettuguda areas have heavy rains with light thunderstorms.

According to the weather reports by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a high chance that the rains will spread to other parts of the city. The public is advised to stay safe and avoid the rains. With heavy rains, roads and streets become waterlogged, which can lead to heavy traffic jams.

