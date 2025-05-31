Hyderabad Weekend Events on May 31 and June 1

Hyderabad is all set for an exciting weekend with a vibrant lineup of events, including live music, comedy shows, creative workshops, and global spectacles. Whether you're into stand-up, dance floors, or witnessing the crowning of Miss World, the city offers something special for everyone. Here’s a roundup of the top events happening on May 31 and June 1.

Miss World 2025 Grand Finale

May 31 | HITEX Convention Centre | 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

The world’s eyes turn to Hyderabad as it hosts the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale. Forty finalists from across the globe will compete for the crown in a glittering ceremony at HITEX, attended by global celebrities, dignitaries, and millions of viewers worldwide.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime spectacle!

Indie Folk with Rahgir

May 31 | Jubilee Hills | 6 PM

Singer-songwriter Rahgir brings his soulful indie-folk tunes to The Moonshine Project as part of his “Kya Jaipur, Kya Dilli” tour. Expect raw emotion, storytelling, and powerful live music.

Tickets: ₹799

Ram Miriyala Live

May 31 | Kondapur | 8 PM

Experience Ram Miriyala live at The Hub Arena, fusing Telugu folk with contemporary beats in a high-energy show.

Tickets: ₹299

Mohd Suhel – Dysfunctional

May 31 | Madhapur | 8 PM

Catch comedian Mohd Suhel live at The Street Comedy Club as he delivers quirky takes on modern life with his deadpan humor.

Tickets: ₹499

Sangeet In The Club

May 31 | Hitech City | 8 PM

Dance like there’s no wedding at Warehouse 81 where DJs Neel Chhabra, Preet, and Yogi lead a baraat-style musical celebration.

Entry: ₹499 onwards

Clay Sculpting Workshop

May 31 | Jubilee Hills | 2 PM

Join a guided clay sculpting session at Makobrew World Coffee Bar. Perfect for beginners wanting to unplug and get creative.

Fee: ₹1,099

Cocktail Workshop

May 31 | Hitech City | 4 PM

Master mixology at Mindspace Social and learn to craft impressive cocktails from the pros.

Fee: ₹799

SoMAD Y2K Party

May 31 | Hitech City | 8:30 PM onwards

Throw it back to the 2000s at Mindspace Social with DJ Gaurav Mehta spinning Britney, Sean Paul, and more.

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

Vipul Goyal – Unleashed

June 1 | Lakdikapul | 7 PM

Get ready to laugh out loud with Vipul Goyal’s observational stand-up comedy at KLN Prasad Auditorium.

Tickets: ₹1,199

Pranit More – Back Bencher

June 1 | Gachibowli | 8 PM

Pranit More brings his sharp wit and crowd work to The Comedy Theatre with his latest special.

Tickets: ₹499

LitMic – Open Mic Night

June 1 | Begumpet | 5 PM

Perform or cheer on local talent at LitMic, an open mic night for poetry, music, and storytelling at Panchatantra.

Entry: ₹199 onwards

Plan your weekend wisely, Hyderabad is bursting with creativity, laughter, and unforgettable performances!