Hyderabad Weather Today: Rain May Affect IPL Match in Uppal

Hyderabad: Parts of Telangana may experience sudden thunderstorms over the next few hours, according to the latest weather update issued on April 21. Several districts are expected to witness brief but intense weather activity as atmospheric conditions continue to shift.

Districts such as Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Adilabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad are likely to be affected in the short term, with light to moderate thunderstorms expected.

Weather experts indicate that storm activity could become more widespread as the day progresses, especially across northern and central parts of the state. Changing weather patterns may lead to increased cloud cover and localized rainfall in multiple regions.

In Hyderabad, conditions are expected to remain largely dry until the afternoon. However, scattered thunderstorms may develop later in the day, particularly between the afternoon and evening hours.

The possibility of rain has also raised concerns for the ongoing Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. Weather interruptions during the match hours cannot be ruled out, depending on how conditions develop.

The situation is expected to improve later in the evening, with forecasts suggesting clearer skies after 8:00–9:00 PM. Any impact on outdoor activities, including the cricket match, will largely depend on the intensity and duration of the earlier showers, as well as ground conditions.

Residents are advised to stay updated with local forecasts and take necessary precautions while traveling or planning outdoor events.

Also read: TGSRTC Strike from April 22: Statewide Bus Services Likely to Be Hit