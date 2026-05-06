HCU Students Fight: Chairs, Bottles Thrown

An academic theatre performance at the University of Hyderabad turned tense on May 4 after a disagreement between student groups escalated into a confrontation. The play, titled Holi, was staged by final-year students of the Theatre Arts department as part of their academic assessment at the Golden Threshold Hall.

Dispute Over Script Sparks Tension

The production had been approved by the faculty and was performed as scheduled on the first evening. However, organisers said members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) objected to certain dialogues in the script after the initial show.

According to students involved in the production, objections were raised regarding the content, and demands were made to alter parts of the script. It was also alleged that warnings were issued against continuing the play on the second day.

Second-Day Incident Turns Violent

The situation intensified on the second evening when ABVP members gathered outside the auditorium. As the venue had reached full capacity, entry was restricted. Organisers claimed that some individuals attempted to force their way inside after being denied access.

This led to a scuffle, during which objects such as chairs and bottles were reportedly thrown. Several students sustained injuries in the disturbance, with at least two requiring medical treatment. One student reportedly needed stitches.

Despite the disruption, the play was eventually completed.

Students Seek Action

Following the incident, student groups submitted complaints to the university’s Vice-Chancellor. There are also plans to approach the police, citing concerns over violence on campus and disruption of an academic activity.

So far, the university administration has not issued an official statement detailing the incident or outlining steps to improve campus security.

SFI Condemns the Incident

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) strongly criticised the violence. In a statement, its state leadership described the incident as an attack on democratic values and academic freedom.

SFI leaders S Rajinikanth and T Nagaraju called for strict action against those involved, immediate medical assistance for injured students, and stronger measures to ensure campus safety. They also stressed the need to protect students’ right to free expression.

Debate on Academic Freedom Intensifies

The incident has sparked wider discussions about freedom of expression within educational institutions and the responsibilities of student groups. Many believe the episode highlights the need for clearer guidelines to maintain both safety and open dialogue on campuses.

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