Hyderabad Traffic Diversions at Tank Bund Today, May 17

Hyderabad, May 17: In view of the Tiranga Rally being held today, the Hyderabad City Police has imposed traffic restrictions in several areas around Tank Bund. These restrictions will be in effect from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, Saturday evening, to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the rally.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Joel Davis, informed that vehicles will not be allowed on certain routes near Ambedkar Statue, Secretariat, Sailing Club, and Tank Bund during the restricted hours. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic Diversions (5:30 PM – 7:30 PM):

Traffic from Secretariat towards Tank Bund (via Ambedkar Statue) will be diverted towards Liberty.

Vehicles from Liberty heading towards Tank Bund will be diverted towards Telugu Thalli flyover.

At Sailing Club, traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Tank Bund will be diverted towards Kavadiguda.

From DBR Mills, vehicles heading towards Tank Bund will be diverted to Goshala – Kavadiguda route.

Motorists are requested to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with the police. Authorities have deployed additional traffic personnel to guide and assist commuters. Emergency services will be given priority and allowed as needed.

Public is requested to use alternate routes and avoid Tank Bund area during the restricted hours.