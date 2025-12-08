Hyderabad Traffic Advisory on Dec 8,9: Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City

Traffic diversions have been announced in view of the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled for December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City. Commuters have been advised to follow the revised routes and plan their travel accordingly to avoid congestion near the venue.

Main Route for Commuters

People traveling towards Bharat Future City are instructed to use the following primary route:

Videocon Junction on Hyderabad–Srisailam National Highway (NH-765) → Tukkuguda → Nehru ORR Rotary (Exit 14) → Harshaguda → Maheshwaram Gate → Kothur X Roads → Power Grid Junction.

Alternate Route

An alternate route has also been arranged to ease traffic movement:

Tukkuguda → Nehru ORR Rotary (Exit 14) → Raviryala → Bongloor ORR Rotary (Exit 12) → Mangalpally X Road on NH-565 → Ibrahimpatnam → Agapally (Right Turn) → Tolekalan (Petlula) → Gummadavely (Left Turn) → Akulamailaram → Meerkhanpet (Right Turn) → Vaikunta Thanda → Powergrid Junction (Right Turn).

Diversions on NH-765

Traffic moving on National Highway 765 will be diverted from Kothur X Roads → Pedda Golkonda ORR Exit 15.

The designated diversion route includes:

Kothur X Roads → Kothur village → Jalithvaram village → Pullamaddi village → Maheshwaram village → Mansanpalli X Road → Nagaram → Pedda Golkonda ORR.

Heavy vehicles traveling from the ORR towards NH-765 must exit at Pedda Golkonda ORR Exit 15, instead of Tukkuguda (Exit 14), and follow the above diversion route.

Parking Arrangements

Seven designated parking locations have been arranged for summit attendees, each equipped with QR codes to guide visitors directly to their allotted spots.

Authorities have strictly prohibited roadside parking, warning that unauthorized vehicles will be towed and penalized.

Advisory for the Public

Commuters heading towards Bharat Future City are urged to plan their travel in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible. Adequate signage will be set up along key stretches, and motorists are expected to follow instructions from traffic police at major intersections.

For real-time updates and any changes in the traffic plan, the public can follow the Rachakonda Police on their official X handle @RachakondaCop.