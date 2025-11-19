Hyderabad Tops India in Demand for Insurance Add Ons

A new report shows that more Indians are buying insurance policies with add on benefits, and Hyderabad has emerged as the top city driving this trend. The city has recorded the highest share of buyers opting for bundled protection, including critical illness riders, disability cover, accidental death benefits and premium waiver options.

Across major metros the interest in add ons is rising, especially among young salaried professionals looking for wider financial protection. But Hyderabad stands out, with more than half of its policy buyers choosing additional cover on top of their base term or life insurance plan. Industry experts say this reflects the city’s growing awareness of lifestyle risks and the increasing preference for customisable protection.

In southern cities like Bengaluru and Kochi the uptake is also strong, yet Hyderabad continues to lead with the highest adoption rate. Men in the city tend to select accidental or disability riders, while women increasingly choose critical illness riders, particularly those covering cancer and other long term conditions.

Insurance companies say the trend marks a shift in how urban Indians view financial security. Instead of relying only on standard plans, buyers in Hyderabad are actively seeking comprehensive protection that shields them from medical expenses, income loss and unexpected emergencies.

With more insurers tailoring digital products and bundled plans for city based customers, Hyderabad is set to remain the leading market for enhanced insurance coverage.