Hyderabad: TGFDC to Host Bird Walk at Botanical Garden on May 11

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) is hosting a Bird Walk at the Botanical Garden in Hyderabad on May 11. The event is open to people of all ages, from kids to seniors, and is aimed at spreading awareness about local birds and their natural homes.

Led by expert botanists and naturalists, the walk will help participants learn how to identify different bird species, understand what kind of trees and habitats they prefer for nesting, and observe their feeding and flying habits. Attendees will also get to know how birds behave in groups and interact with each other.

Ranjith Naik, Executive Director of Eco-Tourism at TGFDC, said the walk is meant to help people connect with nature and understand why it’s important to protect it. “By watching birds closely, we hope people will develop a love for nature and join hands in conserving it,” he said.

The Bird Walk promises a fun and educational outdoor experience for families, nature lovers, and photography enthusiasts.