Hyderabad Sees Surge in Gastroenteritis Cases as Summer Temperatures Rise

Hyderabad: The ongoing summer heat is leading to a rise in viral and bacterial infections, especially gastroenteritis, or stomach flu, with more patients arriving at hospitals in the city. Hospitals like Govt Fever Hospital in Nallakunta and Niloufer Hospital in Lakdikapul are seeing an increase in gastroenteritis cases. Niloufer Hospital is currently receiving 20 to 25 such cases daily, many of them children, while the Govt Fever Hospital reports around 10 to 15 cases. Urban public health centres (UPHC) and community health centres (CHCs) are also witnessing a higher-than-usual number of stomach flu cases.

"About 25-30% of the daily cases we receive are due to gastroenteritis. While acute diarrhoea is common throughout the year, the cases started increasing after February. Patients often report symptoms like fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, weakness, headaches, food poisoning, cramps, and dehydration. Some cases have even required ICU admission," said a paediatrician at Niloufer Hospital.

Gastroenteritis, caused by viral or bacterial infections, leads to inflammation of the stomach and intestines, resulting in diarrhoea, vomiting, and other discomforts. According to doctors, these cases are expected to rise further as temperatures continue to soar. One of the key reasons behind the surge is foodborne illness, as bacteria and pathogens grow faster in the heat, causing food to spoil. Contaminated water and poor hygiene are other contributing factors.

As the weather heats up, health experts urge the public to take extra precautions, including ensuring clean water and food, to reduce the risk of gastroenteritis and other infections.