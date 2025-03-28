Hyderabad’s Open Air Gyms a Big Hit in Parks and Colonies

Hyderabad's open-air gymnasiums, established in residential colonies and public parks over the past five years, have become a hit among residents. These spaces offer free access to fitness equipment, making them a popular alternative to expensive private gyms. The concept has gained widespread acceptance, creating community hubs where people can stay fit without the burden of gym fees.

These open-air gyms have transformed public spaces into lively areas where families gather to exercise, socialize, and enjoy their time together. The absence of restrictions allows people from all walks of life to use the facilities, promoting fitness without the judgment often associated with indoor gyms. These spaces have become especially popular in the early mornings and evenings, offering a safe and welcoming environment for all.

A standout example is the open gym at KBR Park, a favorite among locals. The park remains busy with people of all ages, from young mothers using the equipment while their children play, to senior citizens who take their workouts seriously. These open-air gyms are not just about fitness; they’re creating a sense of community and offering a space for everyone to connect and stay healthy.