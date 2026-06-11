Hyderabad Ranked Among World’s 30 Most Heat-Vulnerable Cities

Hyderabad's rising temperatures and growing exposure to extreme heat have placed the city among the world's more vulnerable urban centres, according to a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford.

The report highlights the increasing challenges faced by residents as prolonged heatwaves become more frequent and intense.

Record Number of Extremely Hot Days

Between April 1 and June 5, 2026, Hyderabad experienced at least 47 days with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. This marks the highest number of such days recorded in the city over the past decade, reflecting the severity of this year's summer conditions.

The prolonged spell of extreme heat has raised concerns about public health, infrastructure stress and the city's preparedness for future climate-related challenges.

Oxford Study Places Hyderabad Among High-Risk Cities

The University of Oxford's research assessed 205 cities worldwide using a Heat Vulnerability Index designed to measure the impact of extreme heat on urban populations.

Hyderabad, with an estimated population of around 7.7 million people, received a heat-risk score of 0.68. The rating places the city close to some of the world's most heat-stressed urban centres, including Cairo, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

Why Hyderabad Faces Greater Heat Threat

Researchers noted that heat risk is determined by more than just temperature levels. Factors such as access to cooling facilities, urban planning, and the availability of green spaces also play a major role in protecting residents from heat-related illnesses.

In Hyderabad, limited green cover and uneven access to cooling infrastructure have contributed to the city's elevated risk score, particularly for vulnerable communities.

Comparison With Other Indian Cities

While Hyderabad faces significant heat-related challenges, some Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Madurai were found to be even more vulnerable. However, larger metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi performed comparatively better in the study's rankings.

The findings underline the need for stronger climate adaptation measures, including expanding urban greenery, improving access to cooling solutions and strengthening public awareness during heatwave conditions.

As temperatures continue to rise across many parts of India, Hyderabad's experience serves as a reminder of the growing impact of climate change on urban populations.

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