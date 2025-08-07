Hyderabad Rains: Massive Thunderstorms All Over City; Red Alert Issued

Water has gathered in many low-lying sections of Hyderabad city due to an unexpected, intense shower of rain this evening, seriously disrupting traffic movement.

Significant waterlogging was particularly prevalent in places like Langar House, Nanal Nagar, and KCP Junction, which made it difficult for cars to move about.

To drain the water and restore road accessibility, the Hyderabad Traffic Police acted quickly and started working with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Awareness Authority (HYDRAA). To stop additional traffic disturbance, traffic officials have urged the public to comply with those on the roadways and to take alternate routes when needed.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation as the rain continues to cause damage to various areas of the city. The public is urged to avoid needless travel and to be abreast of weather conditions. With certain areas of the city predicted to receive between 80 and 100 mm of rain, the intensity of the rain is only likely to become worse over the next few hours.

Heavy rains have been falling around the city due to the heat that has built up over the last three days, and city dwellers are being urged to stay indoors until the situation subsides.