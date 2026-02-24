Hyderabad Plots Auction Sets Record as Prices Hit ₹1.76 Lakh Per Sq Yard

Hyderabad’s recent land auction has highlighted rising investor confidence and continued bullishness in the city’s residential property segment. The Telangana Housing Board’s auction on 23 February 2026 saw unusually high bids for open plots in prominent neighbourhoods, drawing strong participation from buyers and investors alike.

Market watchers were particularly struck by the price performance in Gachibowli, one of Hyderabad’s fastest-growing residential and IT corridors. A 263-square-yard plot there — originally priced at ₹50,000 per square yard — ended up selling for ₹1.76 lakh per square yard, signaling robust demand for well-situated land. Similarly, in Kukatpally’s Balaji Nagar, a 266-square-yard plot attracted bids up to ₹1.64 lakh per square yard.

Smaller plots in surrounding localities like Chintal also saw active bidding, with rates between ₹74,000 and ₹84,000 per square yard. A sizable parcel in Bowrampet fetched ₹61,000 per square yard, suggesting that investor interest is spreading beyond core IT and urban hubs into emerging residential suburbs.

With total bid receipts reaching ₹34.27 crore, industry analysts see this strong response as a barometer of the city’s broader real estate resilience — driven by its growing economy, expanding infrastructure, and steady demand for land for both residential and investment purposes.