Hyderabad ORR: Private Bus Overturns Hours After Kurnool Tragedy

At least five passengers were injured when a private bus overturned on the Outer Ring Road near Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The vehicle, which was travelling from Hyderabad towards Guntur, was carrying around twenty people at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary police reports, the bus lost control and flipped over on the Abdullapurmet stretch. Local residents and passers-by rushed to assist and contacted emergency services. The injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance and the local police.

The exact cause of the overturning is still under investigation. Authorities are looking into factors such as vehicle speed, possible sudden swerving to avoid an obstacle, and the condition of the bus tyres and braking system. There were no fatalities reported in the incident.

This mishap has once again drawn attention to safety concerns around private long-haul buses operating on major highways around Hyderabad. Police have stated that they will prepare a detailed report, which will include checks of driver credentials, vehicle documents, and maintenance history.