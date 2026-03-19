Hyderabad LPG Crisis: Panic Buying Pushes Cylinder Prices Up to Rs 5,000

Hyderabad is currently witnessing a sharp surge in LPG demand as panic buying grips households and businesses amid fears of a potential supply disruption. The sudden rush has led to a significant increase in cylinder bookings and a steep rise in prices across the city.

According to reports, over 20,000 additional LPG cylinders have been booked compared to normal demand levels this year. The spike is largely attributed to concerns triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which disrupted global oil supply routes and created uncertainty among consumers.

Despite government assurances that there is no actual shortage of LPG supply, panic buying has continued unabated. Many households are attempting to stock up with extra cylinders as a precaution, further straining the distribution system.

The situation has opened the door for black market activities. While a domestic LPG cylinder typically costs around Rs 1,000–1,200, some consumers are now paying between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 through unofficial channels. In the commercial sector, especially among hotels and small eateries, prices have reportedly skyrocketed to as high as Rs 5,000 per cylinder due to urgent demand.

The ongoing month of Ramzan has also added pressure, as restaurants, caterers, and street vendors require additional fuel for food preparation during iftar. This seasonal demand, combined with panic buying, has intensified the crisis.

Officials have reiterated that LPG stocks remain sufficient and have urged the public to avoid unnecessary bookings. Meanwhile, authorities are taking action against hoarding and misuse of domestic cylinders to stabilize supply and prevent exploitation.

As the situation unfolds, residents are advised to rely on official distribution channels and avoid over-purchasing, which could further worsen availability for others.