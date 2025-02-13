Hyderabad: Hydraa Demolishes Prakruti Resorts

After removing unauthorized ad hoardings across the city, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has now moved its attention to Prakruti Resorts and Prakruti Convention Center at Komatikunta in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Earlier today, several videos were shared online of hydraa demolishing unauthorized hoardings. Hoardings by companies like Prakash Arts Pvt.Ltd, Lead Space, UNI Ads, and even from minor ad agencies.

Coming to the destruction of the Prakruti Resort and Convention Center, it’s reported that the agency allegedly received various calls from locals complaining over construction in the FTL (Full Tank Level) area of Komatikunta.

Prakriti Resorts and Prakriti Convention Center, which were built within FTL of the Komati Kunta lake were demolished by HYDRAA pic.twitter.com/bUCrFTs2DI — Naveena (@TheNaveena) February 13, 2025

It’s also being circulated that HYDRAA has consulted with irrigation, revenue, and municipality divisions before going ahead with the demolition. Representatives of Prakruti Resorts reached the High Court on hydraa notices and it was ruled by the court that the property should be brought down after checking reports from irrigation, revenue, and municipality divisions.

After the High Court’s ruling, Prakruti Resorts managed to request 30 days for its properties to be demolished and it was only after the due time was over, that hydraa stepped in and completed the demolition process.

