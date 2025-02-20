Hyderabad to Host Miss World Pageant Competition in May 2025

Telangana is gearing up to host the prestigious 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 31, 2025. The announcement was made by Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Ltd, along with Smita Sabharwal, Principal Secretary to Tourism, Culture, Heritage, and Youth Affairs, confirming the grand event.

The pageant will feature various events across Telangana, with the opening ceremony and grand finale set to take place in Hyderabad. Other parts of the state will also host key events leading up to the crowning ceremony. The reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic, will pass on the crown to the next winner at the grand finale.

Participants from over 120 countries and territories are expected to compete for the coveted title, making it a globally significant event.

Telangana, India’s youngest state, has made remarkable progress over the past decade. The state boasts world-class infrastructure, excellent connectivity, one of the world’s top-ranked airports, and a thriving IT and pharmaceutical sector. Additionally, Telangana is home to prestigious educational institutions, robust healthcare facilities, and a vibrant film industry. Its reputation for safety, tourist-friendly environment, and international appeal makes it an ideal location for hosting an event of this magnitude.

Nandini Gupta, the winner of Femina Miss India World 2023, will represent India in this year’s Miss World competition.

The Miss World organization’s official website praised Telangana for its rapid development and global appeal, further enhancing India’s status as a prime destination for international events. The pageant is expected to bring significant attention to the state, boosting tourism and cultural exchanges on a global scale.