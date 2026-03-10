Hyderabad Faces Potential Groundwater Crisis as Water Levels Drop

Hyderabad is facing a potential groundwater crisis as water table levels continue to decline across the city ahead of the summer season. Monitoring data shows a sharp fall in groundwater across multiple localities, raising concerns over water availability for both domestic and commercial use.

According to the Telangana Groundwater Department, areas such as Asif Nagar, Bandlaguda, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Saidabad, Musheerabad, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Marredpally, and Tirumalagiri have recorded significant drops in groundwater levels between January and February 2026. Some areas, including Asif Nagar and Marredpally, saw declines of around 2.5 metres in just a month.

Officials warn that groundwater extraction usually rises sharply between March and June due to higher demand, which could further aggravate the situation. More than 80% of commercial establishments depend on borewells, while the rest rely on water tankers supplied by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Tanker demand has already surged, with the HMWSSB delivering around 1.42 lakh trips in February alone. Complaints of water supply disruption and low pipeline pressure have also increased, indicating stress on the city’s water distribution network.

Experts stress that sustainable groundwater management, including rainwater harvesting and improved recharge systems, is essential to ensure long-term water security for Hyderabad as temperatures rise in the coming weeks.

Groundwater Levels in Key Areas (in metres below ground level)