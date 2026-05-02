Hyderabad to Face 24-Hour Water Shortage on May 2

People living in Hyderabad will face a 24-hour water supply disruption on May 2 due to maintenance work by the water department. The water supply will be stopped from the morning of May 2 to the morning of May 3 while cleaning and repair work is carried out.

The areas that will be affected include Banjara Hills, Nampally, Asifnagar, Red Hills, Mallepally, Domalaguda and Gandhinagar, along with nearby localities. People in these areas may not receive water or may get very low supply during this time.

Residents are advised to store enough water in advance and use it carefully. After the work is completed, the water supply will return to normal.

Once the maintenance work is completed, the water supply will be restored and return to normal.