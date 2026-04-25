Hyderabad: DJ Operator Beats Security Guard Over Parking Issue

A shocking incident has come to light from Hyderabad, where a minor parking dispute turned violent in the Nanakramguda area. A DJ operator allegedly assaulted a bank security guard after being asked not to park in a restricted space.

According to police, the accused, identified as Pratap Reddy, got into an argument with the 50-year-old guard, Ghanashyam Sadar. The situation quickly escalated, and the accused reportedly attacked the guard, hitting him forcefully during the confrontation.

The victim collapsed following the assault and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors have stated that his condition is critical.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the location, and the footage is now being used by police to track down the accused. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident has sparked concern over rising instances of violence over minor issues, with locals calling for stricter action against such behavior.