Hyderabad December 2025 Events: From Lionel Messi GOAT Tour to Book Fair, Full List Here!

Hyderabad has lined up a vibrant and activity filled December with events across music, arts, books, sports and lifestyle. From star studded appearances to cultural festivals and family friendly exhibitions, the month promises something for everyone. Here is a look at the major events you can enjoy in the city throughout December.

Lifestyle, Cultural Events

One of the biggest attractions this month is The Aangan, a carnival themed exhibition that brings together shopping, food stalls, live music performances and a Disney inspired light show. The event will take place from December 12 to 14 at King’s Palace in Guddimalkapur. The gathering is expected to draw families and young visitors looking for an evening of entertainment and festive shopping.

Another major crowd puller will be the Hyderabad Book Fair 2025. Running from December 19 to 29 at NTR Stadium on Lower Tank Bund, the fair will feature publishers from across the country along with book launches, cultural programmes and activities for students and young readers. It remains one of the city’s most loved winter traditions.

Sports and Large Scale Shows

Sports lovers have a packed month ahead. The Indian Supercross Racing League will host its Hyderabad round on December 5 and 6 at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium in Gachibowli. The event features dirt racing, stunt performances and an energetic atmosphere for motorsport fans.

A much awaited highlight for football followers is the GOAT India Tour 2025 which brings Lionel Messi to Hyderabad. Scheduled for December 13 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the event will include an exhibition match and interactive sessions. The visit has already generated massive excitement among fans.

Performing Arts and Community Activities

The Hyderabad Performing Arts Festival 2025 will take place on December 7 at Bhaskara Auditorium. The festival will offer a mix of theatre, dance and music with performers from different parts of the city. It serves as a cultural platform for emerging and established artists.

Several smaller community events, workshops and exhibitions are also planned across cafes, art studios and educational centres throughout the month. With December marking the start of the festive season, Hyderabad is preparing for an engaging lineup that encourages both residents and visitors to explore, participate and celebrate.