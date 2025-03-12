Hyderabad Cyber Security in Threat after Elon Musk's Twitter Outage?

The hacktivist group, the "Dark Storm" team claimed responsibility for Elon Musk's Twitter widespread outage across the world. Not just once, but X (formerly Twitter) had issues thrice during the day and it took a while before services returned to normalcy. The Dark Storm took to Telegram to announce that it was their deed. After this, concerns are being raised over the security situation of national, state, and private establishments in the city of Hyderabad. There have been rumors that certain establishments could also be impacted after the Twitter outage.

It has become a practice for hacker groups and cyber-criminals to use Telegram as an official platform to communicate about such DDoS attacks. The Dark Storm team is also known for high-security attacks in the past as well. For now, there is no such information that this hacktivist group has directly targeted Hyderabad.

The Dark Storm hacktivist group has primarily focused its targets on NATO countries. For instance, back in 2024, they issued threats against services and government websites of these nations. Cyber experts from Hyderabad made it clear that there is no direct evidence of the Dark Storm team targeting the city. However, the national and state establishments have been advised to step up their security owing to the recent DDoS attack on Twitter.

Known for their DDoS attacks worldwide, the Dark Storm team was established back in 2023 and can disrupt websites by sending massive traffic their way. DDoS attacks are one of the most common forms of cyber attacks worldwide.