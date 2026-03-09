Hyderabad: Ceiling Collapse at Lake Shore Mall Injures Three Shoppers

A shocking incident took place at a shopping mall in Hyderabad after a portion of the false ceiling suddenly collapsed, leaving several visitors injured and creating panic among shoppers.

The accident occurred at Lake Shore Mall near Y Junction in Kukatpally, where ceiling boards fell inside the mall while many people were present. Since it was the weekend, the mall was crowded, and the sudden collapse caused chaos as shoppers rushed to move away from the affected area.

According to initial reports, at least three people sustained injuries in the incident. Mall staff and security personnel quickly responded and shifted the injured individuals to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Emergency teams, including disaster response personnel, later arrived at the location and cleared the debris. Authorities have started investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the ceiling collapse.

Eyewitnesses said the ceiling boards fell without warning while visitors were shopping inside the mall. The incident triggered panic among people, but the situation was soon brought under control by mall management and security staff.

Officials are currently assessing the structure and examining whether any safety issues or maintenance problems led to the accident.