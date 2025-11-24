Hyderabad: 3 Workers Killed During Sanath Nagar ESI Hospital Renovation

A tragic accident occurred at the ESI Hospital in Hyderabad’s Sanath Nagar on Sunday, where three workers lost their lives after the centring structure collapsed during renovation work. According to initial reports, repairs were underway in the emergency ward when the temporary support structure suddenly gave way, trapping the workers underneath the debris.

Hospital staff and bystanders rushed to the spot as rescue teams were alerted immediately, but the victims were declared dead by the time they were pulled out.

Authorities are now investigating whether safety protocols were followed during the construction activity. Questions have been raised about the quality of the centring work, the supervision at the site, and whether the contractor adhered to standard construction guidelines. Officials are expected to release more details soon, and action is likely against those responsible for negligence.

The incident has triggered shock and concern among patients and locals, with many demanding stricter enforcement of safety measures in public institutions.