Hyderabad: 1,000 Musicians to Perform at LB Stadium on May 4 for Tyagaraja Jayanthi

Hyderabad: In a grand tribute to legendary Carnatic composer Saint Tyagaraja, the city will host a massive cultural event at LB Stadium on May 4, where over 1,000 musicians from across Telangana are set to perform in celebration of his 258th Jayanthi. The event is being organised by the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Academy, which has curated a special group performance titled Tyagayya Gana Goshti.

Sharing details at a press conference, Academy Chairperson Prof. (Dr.) Alekhya Punjala said the event will begin at 10:30 AM and feature musicians from all districts of Telangana. The initiative aims to preserve and promote devotional and classical music, modeled after the famous Tyagaraja Aradhana Utsavalu held annually in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

The celebrations will also include performances by Padma Shri awardees such as Dr. Shobha Raju, Dr. Yella Venkateswara Rao, Sister Dr. Haripriya, Dr. Kovala Shantha, and Prema Ramamoorthy. These distinguished artistes will not only perform but also encourage young classical musicians through their presence and participation.

Prof. Alekhya emphasized the government's commitment to turning Tyagaraja Jayanthi into an annual cultural landmark event in Hyderabad. She highlighted past successful events under the academy’s banner, including the Bhakta Ramadasu and Nataraja Ramakrishna jayanthi celebrations.

“Tyagaraja Swamy’s contributions to Carnatic music are infinite and timeless. This festival is a tribute to his legacy and a step towards preserving our devotional music heritage,” she said.

The event will be graced by key state dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, and other ministers.

Extending its cultural outreach, the academy will also deploy 24 musical teams for live performances during the upcoming Kaleshwaram Pushkaralu, from May 15 for 10 days, at various ghats to enhance the spiritual ambiance for devotees.

Musicians who haven’t registered in advance are welcome to join directly on the day of the event, Prof. Alekhya added.