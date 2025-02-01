Gold Prices in Hyderabad Today – Significant Surge on Feb 1, 2025

Hyderabad witnessed a surge in gold prices on February 1, 2025. As per the latest rates, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 77,450, marking an increase of Rs. 150. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is recorded at Rs. 84,490, reflecting a rise of Rs. 160. Additionally, silver is trading at Rs. 1,07,000 per kilogram.

Gold prices in the international market have been fluctuating, influencing domestic rates as well. Over the past few weeks, gold prices experienced a dip during the wedding season, with 24-carat gold hovering around Rs. 80,000 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold trading at approximately Rs. 70,000 per 10 grams.

The prices mentioned here are as per the closing rates of the previous day and were recorded at 8 AM. Since gold prices are subject to continuous changes throughout the day, buyers are advised to check live market updates for the most accurate rates before making any purchase decisions.