Don't Step Out of Homes: Officials Caution Citizens Amidst Hyderabad Rains

The city of Hyderabad has been receiving widespread rains accompanied by massive thunderstorms entirely, and there is heavy waterlogging being reported in multiple parts. Areas of the city like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Gachibowli, Nanakramaguda, and KPHB are particularly affected by the onslaught of rains.

People were already advised to not step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary, and there is a heavy traffic jam being reported from multiple parts of the city. Authorities have warned citizens not to roam around or stop under trees due to the heavy rains and thunderstorms. Also, it will take some time for severe rains to reduce in the city.

Areas like LB Nagar, Charminar, and Rajendranagar will get moderate rains after 8 pm, and central zone areas of Hyderabad like Khairatabad, Himayat Nagar, Secunderabad, and Nampally will have their intensity reduced after 8:20 pm. Severe rains in Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serlingampally, Hitech City, Madhapur, Qutbullapur, Nizampet, Alwal, Suchitra, Kapra, and Malkajgiri will reduce to moderate rains by 8.40pm.