Hyderabad’s Saifullah identified as fourth victim of Jaipur Express firing

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) The fourth victim of firing by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on board the Mumbai-bound Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on Monday has been identified as Syed Saifullah, a resident of Hyderabad.

Working at a mobile phone shop in the city, he had gone to Ajmer along with the shop owner, and was returning to Hyderabad via Mumbai when he, along with three others, was gunned down by RPF constable Chetan Kumar.

Saifullah, a resident of Bazarghat area in Nampally, is survived by three daughters. The youngest is just six months old. While three victims of the firing were identified on Monday, the fourth deceased was identified on Tuesday.

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to reveal that the fourth victim of the Jaipur Express terror attack has been identified as Syed Saifullah.

He requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to support the bereaved family in these tough times.

AIMIM MLA from Nampally, Jaffer Hussain Meraj visited the Saifullahs' house and consoled the family members. He assured all possible help from the party.

The fourth victim of the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been identified as Syed Saifullah. He was a resident of Bazaarghat, Nampally. He is survived by 3 daughters, the youngest is just 6 months old. AIMIM Nampally MLA @Jaffarhusainmla is with the family for the past few hours &… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 1, 2023

The MLA told media persons that they contacted Railway police in Mumbai and Secunderabad and were making arrangements to bring the body to Hyderabad. He said he, along with the AIMIM corporator and a couple of family members of Saifullah, were leaving for Mumbai to bring the body.

Saifullah was the sole breadwinner of the family and was living in a rented house. He was working at a mobile phone shop in Gujarati Galli. The MLA claimed that since Saifullah and two others passengers had a beard, they were targeted by the killer. He said Saifullah’s owner escaped as he was clean shaven. He appealed to the Telangana government to provide all assistance to the family of the deceased. He said the issue would be raised in the Assembly session, beginning on August 3.

