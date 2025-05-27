Hundreds protest against Yunus-led interim govt's 'black' public service ordinance law

Dhaka, May 27 (IANS) As the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus approaches the end of its tenth month in office, protests -- ranging from student demonstrations to factory workers' strikes, as well as movements from women's rights organisations and radical Islamist parties -- continue to escalate in Bangladesh.

Protests, political uncertainty and increasing incidents of crime and violence have gripped Bangladesh since the Yunus-led interim government, which once vowed to bring reforms, assumed power last August.

On Tuesday, another protest entered its fourth day, when hundreds of employees from various ministries and divisions of the South Asian Nation gathered at the Secretariat in Dhaka, demanding the withdrawal of the 'Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025', approved by the interim administration.

The protest and work stoppage at the Secretariat in opposition to the recently enacted ordinance continued despite tight security measures from the law enforcement agencies, local media reported.

The employees under the banner of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees United Council announced that they will continue the demostration until the ordinance, which they have labelled as "repressive and a black law," is repealed.

The protestors marched, raising slogans against the ordinance and urging government employees across the country to hold similar demonstrations simultaneously in their respective offices.

Meanwhile, security agencies are on high alert at the Secretariat centering the ongoing protests as the members of the specialised Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) were deployed, Bangladeshi leading daily Prothom Alo reported.

In line with a directive from the home ministry, visitors and media persons were prohibited from entering the Secretariat.

Following the approval of the draft law by the Council of Advisors on May 22, during an advisory council meeting of the interim administration, the government employees began staging protests at the Secretariat, calling the law unjust and unconstitutional.

Reports suggest that according to the provisions of the amended ordinance, if government officials are disobedient, absent from work without leave, or obstruct others from performing their duties, it will be considered a punishable offense, which includes demotion, removal, or dismissal.

In a separate development on Monday, supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain and a section of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) employees resumed their protest in front of Nagar Bhaban, demanding that Ishraque be appointed as Mayor without any delay and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government.

On the other hand, three associate bodies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party -- Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal -- announced to hold a massive rally titled 'Establishing the Political Rights of the Youth' outside the party's central office in Naya Paltan on May 28.

As pressure increased on Yunus, he expressed anger and frustration at the prevailing situation in the country previously and wished to step down.

He lamented that sustained agitation was undermining the government's focus on pushing reforms, delivering justice for the July killings, and preparing for a transparent electoral process.

A statement released on Saturday reinforced this concern, warning that these disruptions were not only impeding routine governance but also sowing confusion among the public.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.