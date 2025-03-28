‘Hum Aapke Bina’ adds romantic depth to adrenaline filled Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) The song ‘Hum Aapke Bina’ from the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sikandar’ was unveiled on Friday. The song with its romantic colour adds a new dimension to the action-driven narrative of the film.

This is the fourth song ‘Zohra Jabeen’, ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, and ‘Sikandar Naache’. The video of the song features a palpable chemistry between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Salman Khan’s charm is second to none and his eyes in the romantic number light up the world. The song is crooned by Arijit Singh, with its music composed by Pritam, and lyrics penned by Sameer.

The film is helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and blends action with emotional depth.

Earlier, the director spoke with IANS, and shared How he navigates the challenges of working with superstars. He said, “For superstars, we have the responsibility to satisfy their fans and the business. So, we can't cheat the fans and we can't show the regular stuff also. With all the big stars, as a filmmaker you have to go with their way but a bit differently. So, that is the challenge. Some dialogues could be lengthy, so before rolling the cameras, we discuss how the information can be conveyed by keeping the dialogue very lean”.

Recently, during the promotional leg of the film, Salman heaped praise on his ‘Sikandar’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna for her work ethics and dedication. Salman spoke with fellow superstar Aamir Khan, and A.R. Murugadoss in a special video.

During the conversation, the subject of the female lead of ‘Sikandar’ came up. Aamir, who often forgets people’s names, asked Salman about the female lead to which Salman said, “Rashmika Mandanna, she is very hard working. I remember in Hyderabad, she was shooting with us from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. And she used to get ready for, I think ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ she was shooting at that time, and she had a fever also. She used to shoot all day for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. And she used to come back and shoot with us”.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.