Hugh Jackman started giving out 'Scratchy's' as he wanted 'cool kids' to like him

Los Angeles, July 31 (IANS) Hollywood star Hugh Jackman shared that he started giving out "Scratchy's" so that the cool kids would like him or just to make sure he said hello to everyone working tirelessly to make films.

Dressed in his Wolverine costume, Jackman shared a reel video, where he is seen scratching a card with two million pounds written on it.

For the caption, he wrote: "I can't remember the exact reason why I started giving out Scratchy's on Fridays. Maybe it's because I wanted the cool kids to like me ... or maybe it's because I wanted to make sure I said hello to each and every one of the people that work tirelessly to make the films."

"All of the humans whose names you see during the credit roll ... they are the unsung heroes of film-making. And to this day, Scrathy Fridays continue. I love it. I love all of these people. I love the whole of us. #deadpoolandwolverine," he added.

On July 30, Jackman posted a glimpse of one of the 'greatest times' of his life.

He took to Instagram and shared a collection of images and videos from the shoots of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

Jackman's latest release "Deadpool & Wolverine" is based on Marvel Comics and marks the 34th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is a sequel to 2016's "Deadpool" and 2018's "Deadpool 2".

The film humourously traces the story of the quirky superhero Deadpool, who is pulled from his quiet life by the Time Variance Authority and joins forces with a reluctant Wolverine to save his universe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.