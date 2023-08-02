Hrithik shares picture with ‘winter girl’ Saba Azad from vacay in Buenos Aires

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a glimpse from his vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Hrithik took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from his vacation and tagged his ladylove Saba as “winter girl” while clicking a selfie.

In the image, the actor is seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black jacket paired with a baseball cap. While Saba is seen in a black overcoat with her curly hair on both sides.

Hrithik captioned: “Winter girl (snowflake emoji) #buenosaires #staycurious #adventureon.” The two keep sharing pictures of each other on social media. They have been dating for a while now and have often been spotted together at parties and gatherings.

On the work front, Hrithik has two films lined up – ‘Fighter’ and ‘War 2’. ‘Fighter’ also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. ‘War 2’ will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Hrithik has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills.

One of the highest-paid actors in India, he has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 several times based on his income and popularity. He has frequently collaborated with his father, Rakesh Roshan. His first leading role was in the box-office success ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’.

Performances in the 2000 terrorism drama ‘Fiza’ and the 2001 ensemble family drama ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’. He was then seen in ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’, ‘Krrish’ and ‘Krrish 3’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Guzaarish’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Super 30’, among many others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.